Mother and daughter arrested, charged in assaulting students inside a middle school

Whitney Smith (right) and Mamie Smith (left) were arrested after investigators said they assaulted multiple students inside a school.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DALZELL, S.C. (WIS) -A mother and daughter were arrested Wednesday, May 18, 2022 on charges related to the assault of a student inside a school.

Investigators from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) confirmed that around 2:30 p.m. a call was issued for backup at Ebenezer Middle School in Dalzell from the school resource officer. Whitney Smith and Mamie Smith of Sumter were both detained.

Investigators said the mother and daughter buzzed the front door for entry and told staff they were heading to the attendance office. After gaining entry they headed down a hallway and confronted the victim in the hallway.

SCSO said they pushed the student against the wall. The victim was hit in the head and face. Two other students were also pushed and hit.

School staff and the resource officer were able to detain the two suspects. One of the juvenile victims was sent by EMS to the hospital. A second victim was taken by their parents for medical treatment. A third victim was released to their parents.

Both Smiths were charged with Assault by Mob 3rd Degree and Disturbing Schools. They were transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for an initial bond hearing scheduled for today.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement,

“This type of behavior is criminal and should never be considered as the appropriate way to deal with matters. It is my understanding that these two subjects were responding to the school because they believed their family member was being bullied. Our investigation showed that the students who were viciously attacked were not even the students who these subjects believed had bullied their family member.”

“We work very hard to protect all students in our schools. The fact is, the students who were reported as bullying these subject’s family member was actually in the office being dealt with when this attack took place.”

