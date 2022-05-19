SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Nearly 270 cases of salmonella found in chocolate eggs worldwide, EU says

A Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket was among the items recalled in April because of suspected...
A Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket was among the items recalled in April because of suspected salmonella contamination.(Source: FDA)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — European health officials say that 266 confirmed cases and 58 suspected cases of an outbreak of salmonella infection linked to chocolate Easter eggs have now been reported throughout Europe and in North America, the vast majority in children.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said that 86.3% of the cases were among children aged 10 or younger, and for all cases in Europe with information available, 41.3% of them were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Cases have been reported in 14 European countries, Canada and the United States.

The European Union agency still suspects a Belgian factory. Its closure in April, the global recall and withdrawal of their products from the shelves “have reduced the risk of exposure, but new cases may occur due to the long shelf life and possible storage of products at home,” the agency said.

In early April, food authorities in several European countries said that Italian company Ferrero has recalled specific batches of Kinder chocolate products due to suspicions of a connection between the products and an outbreak of salmonella.

The FDA has recalled some Kinder products.

The two outbreak strains which both are multidrug-resistant, were identified in 10 of the 81 salmonella-positive samples taken in the Belgian plant in December and January, including in buttermilk, semi-finished and finished products. The buttermilk was provided by an Italian supplier where salmonella was not detected.

“Based on the available evidence, salmonella has not been detected in other plants,” the agency said Wednesday.

The Stockholm-based agency said it continues to monitor the situation and encouraged close cooperation with food safety authorities in the countries affected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
With Raymond Moody’s arrest for the murder of Brittanee Drexel, another man once questioned in...
FBI statement effectively clears Timothy Taylor of involvement in Drexel disappearance
Grace Nolen, 15, was last seen Monday in West Ashley. Police say she has friends and...
Charleston Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
Raymond Moody
Records: Drexel kidnapping, murder suspect released from parole supervision less than 2 years before disappearance
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, at lectern, announced state grand jury indictments...
SC grand jury indicts 34 accused in 2-state drug ring

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
US warns abortion ruling could increase extremist violence
The City of Charleston is planning to write the next 20-year peninsula plan and a Lowcountry...
Group helping community shape priorities for next Charleston Peninsula plan
Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
Clio Trice, 50, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her 81-year-old boyfriend....
Woman tells neighbors she killed husband, buried him in backyard