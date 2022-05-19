One Big Inning Allows RiverDogs to Topple GreenJackets 4-2

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored four runs in the fourth inning and rode solid pitching to a 4-2 win over the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs improved to 12-5 at home in front of a crowd of 3,735 fans.

The GreenJackets (20-15) scored the first run of the evening in the top of the fourth inning. Stephen Paolini opened the inning with a single and moved all the way to third base on a filder’s choice groundball by Brandol Mezquita that was followed by an Abiezel Ramirez error. With runners on the corners, a wild pitch from JJ Goss allowed Paolini to cross the plate.

In the bottom of the same inning, the RiverDogs (23-12) did all of their damage against starter Jordano Perez. Mason Auer opened the inning with a single and was joined on base by Freddvil Chevez after he was hit by a pitch. The runners were at first and second with two outs when Oneill Manzueta tied the game with a booming double to the wall in left center. Shane Sasaki then put the home team on top for good with a two-run double of his own into the left field corner. The lead increased to 4-1 with Carson Williams’ RBI single in the next at-bat.

Augusta scored the final run with two outs in the ninth inning off of Kyle Whitten. Mezquita and Makhi Backstrom did the damage with back-to-back singles. Whitten allowed no further damaged on the way to his fifth save. Goss allowed only an unearned run in 4.0 innings while scattering four hits. The outing was the longest of his professional career. Victor Munoz was brilliant out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit and inducing two double plays in 4.0 scoreless innings. The right-hander collected his fourth win of the campaign.

Augusta finished outhit the RiverDogs 7-6 on the night. Paolini and Caleb Durbin each posted two hits. Sasaki led the RiverDogs by going 3-3 with two doubles and two runs batted in.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs hosted their first Military Appreciation Night of the season alongside Boeing. Prior to the contest, Secretary William Grimsley of the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs and Lietenant Colonel Bill Walsh of the United States Air Force were inducted into the Hall of Honor, a portion of the RiverDogs web site dedicated to honoring military members and their families.

Game three of the six-game set is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. LHP Antonio Jimenez (0-2, 3.86) will work on the mound for the RiverDogs, while Augusta counters with RHP Landon Leach (1-1, 5.16). On Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser, there will be $1 beers available throughout the ballpark!

