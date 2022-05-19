Shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate James Island gunfire

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said a gunshot victim showed up at MUSC Wednesday night for treatment as deputies investigated a report of shots fired on James Island.

Deputies responded to the report of gunfire near Jeffrey Road and Lemontree Lane at 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

During that time, authorities say a victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at MUSC by personal vehicle, Knapp said.

Despite the timing of the victim’s arrival at the hospital, the sheriff’s office has not confirmed that the shooting victim and the reported gunfire on James Island were directly connected.

Deputies along with officers from the Charleston Police Department were spotted responding to one of MUSC’s parking areas which had been closed off with crime scene tape.

A tow truck later responded to tow away a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday night there was limited information on what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.

