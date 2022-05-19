SLED investigating after Al Cannon Detention Center inmate suffers life-threatening injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center suffered life-threatening injuries on Wednesday afternoon.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened about 12:45 p.m. when the inmate jumped from the second-tier balcony level of a housing unit and landed on the first floor.

“Detention deputies and medical staff tended to the resident until EMS arrived,” the sheriff’s office said. “She was transported to MUSC with life-threatening injuries. The State Law Enforcement Division was asked to investigate.”

