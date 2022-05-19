WATCH: Sheriff’s office releases dashcam footage from deadly weekend crash following chase

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage from a deadly crash Saturday that killed two people who witnesses say were involved in a drive-by shooting.

The video shows deputies chasing after the suspects’ vehicle on Johns Island and later when they found their vehicle crashed into a tree.

Deputies responded before 1 a.m. to reports of a drive-by shooting on Michelle Lane. Officers found damage from gunfire but said there were no reports of injuries.

Investigators attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle after a witness told them that vehicle was involved in the shooting. However, the vehicle then took off at a high speed, and a chase began, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp. Eventually, they lost sight of the vehicle and canceled the pursuit.

Deputies later found the vehicle crashed into a tree near Brownswood Road and Dogpatch Lane. Both the driver and passenger died at the scene.

An assault rifle and two handguns were found in the vehicle, Knapp said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the victims of that crash.

The dashcam video can be viewed below.

A Johns Island homeowner, Ryley McGillis, claims he was shot at by the two suspects and that the shooters came toward him on foot.

“I’m doing the electrical work, standing up straight, and from this direction, I have an abrade of assault rifle fire coming directly at me,” McGillis said. “...That thing grazed my head. I heard it. There were two, and they fired about 16 shots, so I’m not quite sure where the rest of them went. I mean, at this point, I’m on the ground, and I’m firing back every bullet I had in my pocket.”

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

