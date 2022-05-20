SC Lottery
After record-breaking water use, customers in Beaufort, Jasper counties asked to change habits

By Lisa Weismann
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority is asking customers to adhere to a schedule when watering their lawns.

The Authority said early-morning landscape irrigation contributed to a record high demand of 34.9 million gallons of water on Wednesday, May 18.

“Most people get up and are using water for showering, washing and doing dishes, and other uses early in the morning,” BJWSA General Manager Joe Mantua said. “That coupled with the high irrigation usage is what really puts the stress on the system.”

The stress may lead to water discoloration and loss of pressure, which could negatively affect firefighting.

In order to spread out demand, BJWSA is requesting customers adhere to the following schedule to irrigate their landscape: Even-numbered houses are asked to only irrigate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays; Odd-numbered houses are asked to only irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. No irrigation should occur between the hours of 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

