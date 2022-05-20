SC Lottery
Anglin Leads Tigers Over Eagles 15-1

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Mack Anglin tossed 7.0 strong innings to lead Clemson to a 15-1 victory over Boston College in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Thursday night.

Anglin (6-5) earned the win by matching his career high in innings pitched and allowed just five hits, one run and three walks with seven strikeouts. Eagle starter Joe Mancini (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, eight runs (six earned) and three walks with seven strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

The Eagles (19-32, 5-23 ACC) manufactured a run in the top of the third inning, then Caden Grice led off the bottom of the third inning with his 12th home run of the year. Cooper Ingle grounded a run-scoring single with two outs later in the frame. Grice flared a two-out double to score a run in the fourth inning, then Benjamin Blackwell plated Grice with a single for Clemson (33-21, 11-16 ACC).

In the fifth inning, Max Wagner blasted a solo homer, his 25th of the year to move him into a tie for second in Clemson history for home runs in a season. An inning later, Bryar Hawkins belted a two-run homer, his eighth of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Blake Wright lined a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to up his hitting streak to 14 games, then the Tigers added two more runs in the frame. Clemson scored in its sixth inning in a row in the eighth inning, as it scored five runs. Ingle’s two-run double and pinch-hitter Chad Fairey’s two-run single highlighted the uprising.

The series continues Friday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

