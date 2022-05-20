Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a murder suspect who they say was involved in an armed robbery that killed two people.

The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

The incident killed 16-year-old Kay’Sean Jones and 19-year-old Elijah Jefferson.

On April 24, police responded to Bailey Drive and found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene while Jefferson was transported to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to North Charleston police officials, it was determined that Singleton along with Jefferson were armed and attempted to rob and assault Jones when a struggle ensued.

A report states during the struggle both Jefferson and Jones were shot.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.