Charges dropped against woman seriously injured at Charleston County jail

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that four charges against a woman who jumped from the second-tier balcony of the Al Cannon Detention Center have been dismissed.

The woman jumped from the second floor of the jail at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, landing on the first floor, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Detention deputies and medical staff tended to her until EMS arrived. She was taken to the hospital unconscious and with life-threatening injuries, an incident report states.

Knapp said that while she was being treated, her four charges were dismissed and she was released from custody. Charleston County jail records state she faced four drug-related charges.

She had been booked into the jail on May 12, six days before the incident, jail records state.

There has been no updated word on her condition.

