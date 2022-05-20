The Citadel takes game 1 over ETSU, 9-2

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Citadel got a strong start from Cameron Reeves and the offense came through in a big way as the Bulldogs defeated ETSU, 9-2, in the series opener Thursday night at Thomas Stadium.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 9, ETSU 2

Records: The Citadel (25-27, 5-14), ETSU (28-20, 9-10)

Location: Thomas Stadium (Johnson City, Tennessee)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after back-to-back singles from Noah Mitchell and Travis Lott put runners on the corners. Wells Sykes drove in the runner with a fielder’s choice.

· The Citadel added a run in the second inning on a Sawyer Reeves single up the middle, scoring Montenery from second.

· The Bulldogs took advantage of a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt attempt to score four unearned runs in the fourth. With runners on second and third after the error, Tilo Skole dropped a ball in right center for a two-run single.

· Later in the inning, Sykes doubled down the right-field line, scoring two runners.

· Wesley Lane started the sixth inning with a double inside the bag at first, and came around to score on a Mitchell double to right center.

· The offense got going again in the eighth as Reeves reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second. Two batters later, Skole deposited a RBI single into right center.

· After a Mitchell ground-rule double, Lott beat out an infield single to score Skole.

· ETSU got on the board in the eighth inning on a RBI double from Ashton King and a run-scoring single from Cam Norgren.

Inside the Box Score

· Cameron Reeves (3-7) allowed just one hit and struck out five over 5.0 shutout innings. He retired the first 13 hitters that he faced.

· Devin Beckley (2) allowed two runs on six hits and three strikeouts to earn the save.

· Tilo Skole the led the offense by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He also put down his nation-leading 19th sacrifice bunt.

· Noah Mitchell added three hits, including two doubles, and a RBI.

· Wells Sykes added a double and three RBIs, while Sawyer Reeves collected two hits and drove in two.

· Reeves and Wesley Lane each scored two runs.

· Zach Kirby (3-3) suffered the loss after giving up seven runs, three earned, on 10 hits and five strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

On Deck

The teams play the middle game of the three-game series Friday at 6 p.m.

