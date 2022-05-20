SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions

Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions
Columbia police search for missing woman with health conditions(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a young woman that has not been seen since May 13.

Key’Asia Walker, 24, has health conditions and it’s believed she does not have her medicine, according to her officials.

Walker was last seen at a Sphinx gas station in the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road at around 3:30 p.m. on May 13. She was in a black Toyota Rav-4 with a handicap sticker on the rearview mirror.

Walker is described as a black woman with brown eyes and brown hair. She’s 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. She has a tattoo with the word ‘Uno’ on her chest and a double heart friendship tattoo on her left wrist.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
What should have been a new chapter in their lives has turned into a nightmare for some Mount...
Lawsuits: Mold, ventilation problems and structural issues at new townhomes in Mount Pleasant
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’

Latest News

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell a tenth of a point from March’s 3.4% to...
SC April unemployment rate drops, wages rise
Columbia, South Carolina
Live 5 Investigates Unpaid Ethics Fines
Unpaid Ethics Fines
Live 5 Investigates Unpaid Ethics Fines
Dorchester paws has been struggling, operating at max capacity for months and say a recent...
Dorchester Paws in dire need of foster parents for newborn kittens, puppies