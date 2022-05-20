SC Lottery
Coroner identifies 4 victims from on Hwy. 81 in Anderson County

Authorities respond to crash in Anderson County on Hwy. 81.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four people were killed and three others were injured in a tragic car crash on Hwy. 81, according to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. on Hwy. 81 near Bradley Road just off Exit 27 on Friday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two vehicles were involved in this crash. Troopers say the driver of a Honda SUV was traveling north on Hwy. 81 while the driver of a Ford SUV was traveling south on Hwy. 8. They say the driver of the Ford crossed the center line and hit the Honda SUV head-on.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 48-year-old William Larry, 71-year-old Drew Visioli, 75-year-old James Lovorn and 71-year-old Peggy Visioli. All four victims were from Anderson County.

Officials said Drew Visioli and Lovorn died at the scene. Peggy Visioli passed away at Prisma Health in Greenville. A second woman and a 2-year-old from this vehicle were also transported to the hospital. The 2-year-old suffered minor injuries, but the woman was seriously hurt. Her condition is currently unknown

The driver of the Ford SUV, Larry, also passed away at the scene, and the passenger, an 11-year-old child, was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

Fox Carolina spoke to an Anderson County man who lives near where the crash happened.

“I helped build this road to start with when they first built it and paved it. But I’ve never seen a wreck on it, not down through here I haven’t,” said Wayne Smith Sr.

The coroner says they believe a medical event occurred causing one of the drivers to cross over and hit the other car head-on.

A dog was also killed in this crash.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

