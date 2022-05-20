SC Lottery
Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is releasing the name of a woman who jumped from the second-tier balcony of the Al Cannon Detention Center on Wednesday.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday afternoon around 1:41 p.m.

Sizemore died after an incident that occurred at the Al Cannon Detention Center, according to O’Neal.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday when Sizemore jumped from the second-tier balcony level of a housing unit and landed on the first floor.

She was taken to MUSC with life-threatening injuries. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed that four charges against Sizemore have been dismissed. Jail records state she was facing four drug-related charges.

