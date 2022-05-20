Cougars Maul Tigers, 15-3
May. 19, 2022
TOWSON, Md. --- Trotter Harlan, Sam Cochrane and Landon Choboy each homered and College of Charleston posted an eight-run inning for the second-straight game as the Cougars pushed their win streak to seven with a 15-3 victory over Towson on Thursday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association action.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 15, Towson 3
Location: Towson, Md. (John Schuerholz Field)
Records: Charleston (36-15, 19-3 CAA), Towson (12-39, 2-19 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cougars scored in the opening inning for the 24th time this season taking an early 2-0 lead on a two-run homer from Harlan.
- Towson answered in the bottom of the third evening the tally at 2-2 on a two-run single by James Moses.
- Charleston struck right back in the next frame pushing across three runs on a two-run single from Jared Kirven and a sac fly by Cam Dean to take a 5-2 advantage.
- After stretching the margin to 7-2 with two in the sixth, Charleston broke the game open with an eight-run eighth highlighted by a pinch-hit grand slam by Landon Choboy.
- Ty Good delivered his sixth quality start in his last seven starts striking out nine over seven innings of work.
KEY COUGARS
- Harlan reached base five times going 4-for-5 with a home run, three singles, a walk and three RBI.
- Cochrane smashed a three-run home run in the eighth and finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
- Choboy launched the Cougars’ third grand slam of the season and first of his career as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.
- Kirven collected his eighth and ninth RBI’s of the season with a two-run single.
- Good scattered five hits and held Towson to three runs over seven frames to earn his 10th win of the season.
- Joseph Mershon drew three walks – including one with the bases loaded – and scored two runs.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- With the victory, Charleston equals its longest winning streak of the season at seven games.
- The Cougars have reached double digits in scoring in each of the last four games plating 55 runs in that span.
- Charleston’s offense has generated 146 runs over the last 16 games – an average of 9.1 tallies per contest during that stretch.
- Good’s 10th win of the season moves him into at least a temporary tie for the national lead and also puts him into a tie for sixth on the program’s single-season list.
- The Cougars drew a season-high 12 walks – Charleston’s highest total in a single game since March 25, 2017 against Hofstra.
- Charleston is 20-4 this season when scoring in the first inning.
- The Cougars finished the day 7-for-18 (.389) with runners on base including a 4-for-4 clip with a runner on third and less than two outs and 2-for-2 with the bases loaded.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Tigers will meet in game two of the series on Friday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 3:00 p.m.
