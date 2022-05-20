SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cougars Maul Tigers, 15-3

By CofC Athletics
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWSON, Md. --- Trotter Harlan, Sam Cochrane and Landon Choboy each homered and College of Charleston posted an eight-run inning for the second-straight game as the Cougars pushed their win streak to seven with a 15-3 victory over Towson on Thursday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association action.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 15, Towson 3

Location: Towson, Md. (John Schuerholz Field)

Records: Charleston (36-15, 19-3 CAA), Towson (12-39, 2-19 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars scored in the opening inning for the 24th time this season taking an early 2-0 lead on a two-run homer from Harlan.
  • Towson answered in the bottom of the third evening the tally at 2-2 on a two-run single by James Moses.
  • Charleston struck right back in the next frame pushing across three runs on a two-run single from Jared Kirven and a sac fly by Cam Dean to take a 5-2 advantage.
  • After stretching the margin to 7-2 with two in the sixth, Charleston broke the game open with an eight-run eighth highlighted by a pinch-hit grand slam by Landon Choboy.
  • Ty Good delivered his sixth quality start in his last seven starts striking out nine over seven innings of work.

KEY COUGARS

  • Harlan reached base five times going 4-for-5 with a home run, three singles, a walk and three RBI.
  • Cochrane smashed a three-run home run in the eighth and finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
  • Choboy launched the Cougars’ third grand slam of the season and first of his career as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.
  • Kirven collected his eighth and ninth RBI’s of the season with a two-run single.
  • Good scattered five hits and held Towson to three runs over seven frames to earn his 10th win of the season.
  • Joseph Mershon drew three walks – including one with the bases loaded – and scored two runs.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • With the victory, Charleston equals its longest winning streak of the season at seven games.
  • The Cougars have reached double digits in scoring in each of the last four games plating 55 runs in that span.
  • Charleston’s offense has generated 146 runs over the last 16 games – an average of 9.1 tallies per contest during that stretch.
  • Good’s 10th win of the season moves him into at least a temporary tie for the national lead and also puts him into a tie for sixth on the program’s single-season list.
  • The Cougars drew a season-high 12 walks – Charleston’s highest total in a single game since March 25, 2017 against Hofstra.
  • Charleston is 20-4 this season when scoring in the first inning.
  • The Cougars finished the day 7-for-18 (.389) with runners on base including a 4-for-4 clip with a runner on third and less than two outs and 2-for-2 with the bases loaded.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Tigers will meet in game two of the series on Friday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate at...
SLED investigating after Al Cannon Detention Center inmate suffers life-threatening injuries
With Raymond Moody’s arrest for the murder of Brittanee Drexel, another man once questioned in...
FBI statement effectively clears Timothy Taylor of involvement in Drexel disappearance
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, at lectern, announced state grand jury indictments...
SC grand jury indicts 34 accused in 2-state drug ring

Latest News

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot as Tiger Woods looks on, on the 17th...
McIlroy powers to a 65 for early lead at PGA Championship
Clemson baseball
Anglin Leads Tigers Over Eagles 15-1
VIDEO: Berkeley, Oceanside baseball, Summerville softball earn playoff wins
VIDEO: Berkeley, Oceanside baseball, Summerville softball earn playoff wins
VIDEO: RiverDogs make it 2 in a row over GreenJackets
VIDEO: RiverDogs make it 2 in a row over GreenJackets