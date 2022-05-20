Cougars Maul Tigers, 15-3

TOWSON, Md. --- Trotter Harlan, Sam Cochrane and Landon Choboy each homered and College of Charleston posted an eight-run inning for the second-straight game as the Cougars pushed their win streak to seven with a 15-3 victory over Towson on Thursday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association action.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 15, Towson 3

Location: Towson, Md. (John Schuerholz Field)

Records: Charleston (36-15, 19-3 CAA), Towson (12-39, 2-19 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Ty Good delivered his sixth quality start in his last seven starts striking out nine over seven innings of work.

After stretching the margin to 7-2 with two in the sixth, Charleston broke the game open with an eight-run eighth highlighted by a pinch-hit grand slam by Landon Choboy.

Charleston struck right back in the next frame pushing across three runs on a two-run single from Jared Kirven and a sac fly by Cam Dean to take a 5-2 advantage.

Towson answered in the bottom of the third evening the tally at 2-2 on a two-run single by James Moses.

The Cougars scored in the opening inning for the 24th time this season taking an early 2-0 lead on a two-run homer from Harlan.

KEY COUGARS

Joseph Mershon drew three walks – including one with the bases loaded – and scored two runs.

Good scattered five hits and held Towson to three runs over seven frames to earn his 10th win of the season.

Kirven collected his eighth and ninth RBI’s of the season with a two-run single.

Choboy launched the Cougars’ third grand slam of the season and first of his career as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

Cochrane smashed a three-run home run in the eighth and finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Harlan reached base five times going 4-for-5 with a home run, three singles, a walk and three RBI.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

With the victory, Charleston equals its longest winning streak of the season at seven games.

The Cougars have reached double digits in scoring in each of the last four games plating 55 runs in that span.

Charleston’s offense has generated 146 runs over the last 16 games – an average of 9.1 tallies per contest during that stretch.

Good’s 10th win of the season moves him into at least a temporary tie for the national lead and also puts him into a tie for sixth on the program’s single-season list.

The Cougars drew a season-high 12 walks – Charleston’s highest total in a single game since March 25, 2017 against Hofstra.

Charleston is 20-4 this season when scoring in the first inning.