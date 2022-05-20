Person of interest identified in connection to drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old

NORTH, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have identified a person of interest who is being sought in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said deputies are looking for 29-year-old Joshua Devon Pettus of Neeses who is wanted for questioning in connection with last Friday’s shooting death of Winston Hunter.

If anyone has any information on Pettus’s location, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-531-4647 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

“During this intensive and round the clock investigation, we have developed a name,” Ravenell said. “If you have any information on his whereabouts, I strongly urge you to call us.”

The sheriff’s office says they are working to get a picture of Pettus.

