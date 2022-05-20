SC Lottery
Documents: Man arrested after using ‘F-word’ around sheriff’s deputy, paid out nearly $50,000

By Cameron Bopp
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) – A former Lowcountry resident says he was arrested for using a bad word one too many times around a sheriff’s deputy.

Now, he’s received a hefty payout.

A lawsuit alleges Isaac Johnson III offered to Google the law after Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Gottula said he was on thin ice for his use of the ‘F-word.’

In a settlement between the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson, Johnson received a payout of $47,500 in response.

It started with Berkeley County deputies responding to Goose Creek High school in regard to calls about Johnson’s girlfriend driving erratically, according to the original lawsuit. While one deputy conducted a field sobriety test on Johnson’s girlfriend, the lawsuit says Deputy Gottula made conversation with Johnson, who could see his girlfriend was crying and upset.

During their conversation, the deputy allegedly told Johnson he was on thin ice for his use of the F-word. The suit claims the conversation was calm and non-confrontational, however, Johnson was still placed in handcuffs.

Live 5 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment but have yet to hear back.

