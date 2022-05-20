SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Paws in dire need of foster parents for newborn kittens, puppies

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says an influx of puppies and kittens brought in without their mothers is creating a serious need for help.

Shelter workers say it’s the time of the year when litters of puppies and kittens enter their shelter daily. Most are newborns who need to be bottle-fed to survive.

The shelter is having a foster shower Friday to teach the community how to take care of these tiny animals and they are also asking the community to donate supplies.

Dorchester Paws has been struggling, operating at max capacity for months. Last year, alone they took in over 1,800 dogs and cats alone. They now say they need more foster parents to step up to help.

At such a young age, they need extensive care and they can’t be left in the shelter alone overnight since they are not able to regulate their body temperature and they need to be fed every few hours.

Dorchester Paws Director of Operations April Howard says their foster coordinator is hands-on when it comes to teaching people who’ve never fostered before.

“She really loves to take her fosters by the hand and teach them and show them the ways of fostering,” Howard says.

Dorchester Paws will host a virtual information session Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an in-person information session from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their Summerville campus, located at 136 Four Paws Lane.

Click here for more details.

In addition to fosters, the shelter is looking for supplies like heating pads and bottles to care for the animals.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’
Whitley Smith (right) and Mamie Smith (left) were arrested after investigators said they...
Mother and daughter arrested, charged in assaulting students inside middle school
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate at...
SLED investigating after Al Cannon Detention Center inmate suffers life-threatening injuries

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Paws in dire need of foster parents for newborn kittens, puppies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police arrest man accused of killing 2 in attempted armed robbery
Craig Baumer spent months on a ventilator with a trach, mostly in the ICU, with other...
West Ashley man who suffered a stroke on cruise ship still recovering after months in the hospital
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people