Dorchester Paws in dire need of foster parents for newborn kittens, puppies

SUMMERVILLE, S.C (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says an influx of puppies and kittens brought in without their mothers is creating a serious need for help.

Shelter workers say it’s the time of the year when litters of puppies and kittens enter their shelter daily. Most are newborns who need to be bottle-fed to survive.

The shelter is having a foster shower Friday to teach the community how to take care of these tiny animals and they are also asking the community to donate supplies.

Dorchester Paws has been struggling, operating at max capacity for months. Last year, alone they took in over 1,800 dogs and cats alone. They now say they need more foster parents to step up to help.

At such a young age, they need extensive care and they can’t be left in the shelter alone overnight since they are not able to regulate their body temperature and they need to be fed every few hours.

Dorchester Paws Director of Operations April Howard says their foster coordinator is hands-on when it comes to teaching people who’ve never fostered before.

“She really loves to take her fosters by the hand and teach them and show them the ways of fostering,” Howard says.

Dorchester Paws will host a virtual information session Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an in-person information session from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their Summerville campus, located at 136 Four Paws Lane.

In addition to fosters, the shelter is looking for supplies like heating pads and bottles to care for the animals.

