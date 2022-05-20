FIRST ALERT: Lanes back open on I-26W near exit 209

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that two lanes on I-26 westbound are back open.

Earlier in the day, a crash near exit 209 and Ashley Phosphate Road closed the lanes.

Troopers in the area said there were injuries resulting from the crash. There is no official word on how severe the injuries are.

