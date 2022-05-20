Funeral arrangements announced for 6-year-old SC boy killed in drive-by shooting

NORTH, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg County community will come together this weekend to remember the 6-year-old boy who died May 13 in a drive-by shooting.

Winston Hunter, of North, died after being struck by gunfire, the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said.

A public viewing will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home, located at 902 Webster Street in North.

A celebration of the boy’s life is scheduled at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, located at 505 S. Church St. in Swansea, on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Family members ask that anyone who attends either event wear blue in his memory.

Deputies working ‘non-stop’ to find gunman

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage earlier this week of a vehicle they are trying to identify in the shooting.

The footage released Monday night appears to show a silver or gray two-door sedan. It was recorded by security cameras entering Highway 321 in Woodford within minutes of the shooting, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said his officers have been working non-stop to find Hunter’s killer.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” he said in a statement.

Investigators believe the vehicle may be connected with the shooting. Ravenell addressed a comment to the shooter.

“His name is Winston,” Ravenell said. “I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did.”

So far, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

