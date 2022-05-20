SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gamecocks fall to Florida Thursday night

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE - The University of South Carolina baseball team fell, 14-5, to Florida Friday night (May 19) at Condron Family Ballpark.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Andrew Eyster brought in a pair of runs with a double to left, giving the Gamecocks the lead. Florida scored a run in the third and two in the fourth, but Carolina tied the game in the fifth with a throwing error by the Gators and a Braylen Wimmer double to center that was lost in the lights. Florida scored 10 unanswered runs before Jack Mahoney’s pinch hit home run in the ninth.

Eyster, an Ocala, Fla., native, had a pair of RBI and a run scored while he joined Wimmer, Mahoney and Colin Burgess with extra-base hits.

Brett Thomas made the start for Carolina, allowing seven hits and four runs with five strikeouts in three innings. John Gilreath took the loss, striking out three and allowing five hits with five runs in four innings.

POSTGAME NOTES

Gilreath made his 82 appearance in a Carolina uniform, which puts him in 10th all time, passing Kip Bouknight for the 10th spot.

Carolina clinched a spot in the 2022 SEC Tournament after Mississippi State’s loss to Tennessee.

Eyster now has a team-best 52 RBI on the season.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Florida continue the series Friday night (May 20) at 7 p.m. The game, weather permitting, will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’
Whitley Smith (right) and Mamie Smith (left) were arrested after investigators said they...
Mother and daughter arrested, charged in assaulting students inside middle school
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate at...
SLED investigating after Al Cannon Detention Center inmate suffers life-threatening injuries

Latest News

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel takes game 1 over ETSU, 9-2
Charleston Southern baseball
Strong Start Fuels Bucs to Series Opening Win at Longwood
VIDEO: RiverDogs Can’t Hold Late Lead, Drop Third Straight in Extras
RiverDogs Roll to Third Straight Win over Augusta
Nick Lucky rounding the bases after hitting a 2-run home run in the 2nd inning.
Coastal Baseball Cruises to 11-2 Thursday Night Win over South Alabama