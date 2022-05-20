SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

I-526 WB traffic on Daniel Island stalling due to multiple disabled tractor-trailers

Authorities say I-526 westbound traffic in the Daniel island area is moving slowly due to...
Authorities say I-526 westbound traffic in the Daniel island area is moving slowly due to multiple disabled trucks Friday afternoon.(SCDOT)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say I-526 westbound traffic in the Daniel island area is moving slowly due to multiple disabled trucks Friday afternoon.

According to Charleston police, there is a stalled tractor-trailer blocking one lane just past Clements Ferry.

There is another stalled tractor-trailer on the Don Holt Bridge.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area due to the disabled vehicles.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
What should have been a new chapter in their lives has turned into a nightmare for some Mount...
Lawsuits: Mold, ventilation problems and structural issues at new townhomes in Mount Pleasant
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that four charges against a woman who...
Charges dropped against woman seriously injured at Charleston County jail
A still from dash camera video from the sheriff's office which they say shows the suspect and...
Sheriff’s office releases dash camera video, report of chase that led up to fatal crash
VIDEO: Chase video on I-26 in North Charleston
VIDEO: Chase video on I-26 in North Charleston
VIDEO: Dorchester Paws in dire need of foster parents for newborn kittens, puppies
VIDEO: Dorchester Paws in dire need of foster parents for newborn kittens, puppies