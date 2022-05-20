I-526 WB traffic on Daniel Island stalling due to multiple disabled tractor-trailers
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say I-526 westbound traffic in the Daniel island area is moving slowly due to multiple disabled trucks Friday afternoon.
According to Charleston police, there is a stalled tractor-trailer blocking one lane just past Clements Ferry.
There is another stalled tractor-trailer on the Don Holt Bridge.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the area due to the disabled vehicles.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.