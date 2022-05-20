SC Lottery
Judge grants bond for American Idol star Caleb Kennedy

Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.
Caleb Kennedy appears virtually in bond court on Apr. 28.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Caleb Kennedy was granted bond by a judge on Friday in the fifth hearing since he was arrested.

Kennedy, 17, is charged with DUI in the crash killing 54-year-old Larry Parris on Feb. 8. Officials say he traveled 175 yards off the road to a garage where Parris was working when he ran him over.

The teen’s attorney, Ryan Beasley, said he was granted a $50,000 bond and will be placed on home detention when released.

Beasley said Kennedy was given a mental evaluation and is required to have mental health counseling.

In a hearing earlier this month, a judge decided to delay granting bond until Kennedy could have a mental health evaluation. He was previously placed on suicide watch while in custody and Beasley said Kennedy’s dose of Prozac was increased shortly before the deadly crash.

Larry Duane Parris, his daughter Kelsi and wife Donna.
Larry Duane Parris, his daughter Kelsi and wife Donna.(Provided by family)

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

