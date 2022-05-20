McIlroy powers to a 65 for early lead at PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has the lead at the PGA Championship after the first round, shooting a 5-under 65 at Southern Hills.

McIlroy has a one-shot lead over Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge and Will Zalatoris.

Zalatoris finished his 66 with a 30-foot birdie, his fourth putt of 25 feet or longer.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had his worst start to the PGA Championship since 2015, with two bogeys at the end giving him a 74.

