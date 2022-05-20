SC Lottery
McIlroy powers to a 65 for early lead at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot as Tiger Woods looks on, on the 17th...
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot as Tiger Woods looks on, on the 17th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has the lead at the PGA Championship after the first round, shooting a 5-under 65 at Southern Hills.

McIlroy has a one-shot lead over Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge and Will Zalatoris.

Zalatoris finished his 66 with a 30-foot birdie, his fourth putt of 25 feet or longer.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had his worst start to the PGA Championship since 2015, with two bogeys at the end giving him a 74.

