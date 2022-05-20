SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rain chance to increase over the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot end to the work week! We expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather which will lead to high temperatures back in the mid 90s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. Dry weather will continue tonight but moisture will start to move in from the south and we’ll wake up to an increase in clouds by Saturday morning. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out Saturday morning but a better chance of a few showers/storms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. This will begin a period of weather where daily rain chances are in the forecast and high temperatures won’t be quite each day. Highs will still be above average in the upper 80s to near 90° through the middle of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 95.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’
Whitley Smith (right) and Mamie Smith (left) were arrested after investigators said they...
Mother and daughter arrested, charged in assaulting students inside middle school

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Near Record High’s Friday!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: NOON WEATHER HIT
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Thursday forecast