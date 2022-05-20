Rain chance to increase over the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a hot end to the work week! We expect plenty of sunshine and dry weather which will lead to high temperatures back in the mid 90s inland, mid 80s at the beaches. Dry weather will continue tonight but moisture will start to move in from the south and we’ll wake up to an increase in clouds by Saturday morning. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out Saturday morning but a better chance of a few showers/storms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. This will begin a period of weather where daily rain chances are in the forecast and high temperatures won’t be quite each day. Highs will still be above average in the upper 80s to near 90° through the middle of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. High 95.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.