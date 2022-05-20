RiverDogs Roll to Third Straight Win over Augusta

SC Lottery
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:55 AM EDT
Charleston, SC - For a second straight night, the Charleston RiverDogs allowed the Augusta GreenJackets to score first, but bounced back in a big way in the same inning to emerge victorious. On Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, the RiverDogs earned a third consecutive win by beating the GreenJackets 5-2 in front of 3,812 fans.

The teams exchanged home runs during the third inning to start the scoring. Cal Conley blasted his sixth home run of the season with two outs in the top half against Antonio Jimenez to hand Augusta (20-16) a 1-0 advantage. In the bottom of the frame, Carson Williams lined a ball off the top of the scoreboard in left field for a two-run home run that put the RiverDogs (24-12) ahead 2-1. The long ball was the shortstop’s fourth of the season.

In the very next inning, the RiverDogs gained separation with another crooked number. Oneill Manzueta started the rally by reaching base on a throwing error by Conley at short. He raced to third on Michael Berglund’s single to right field and scored when the throw back to the infield skipped away and into foul territory for another error. The lead grew to 5-2 when Gionti Turner and Shane Sasaki followed with back-to-back RBI singles.

Augusta mustered just one hit over the final four innings, scoring a single run in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by Brandol Mezquita. Jimenez earned his first win of the year by working a season-high 5.0 innings and allowing one run on five hits. Over Galue collected his first save by allowing one run over the final 4.0 innings on the mound.

Bobby Seymour, Mason Auer and Michael Berglund each finished the night with two hits. Sasaki reached base three times and collected his 14th RBI of the season. He is 8-11 with five runs batted over the first three games of the series.

Ballpark Fun

On this Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Budweiser, fans took part in “cup pong” tournaments throughout the night in the Ashley View Pub. Instead of the traditional red solo cups, the games were played with special color-changing cups from BeatBox. In addition, DJ DollaMenu was keeping everyone on their feet by mixing music in AVP.

The series will move to game four on Friday night with the RiverDogs throwing RHP Daiveyon Whittle (0-0, 0.00). Augusta will respond by rolling out RHP Luis Vargas (0-1, 3.20). It’s Boeing Red Shirt Friday, so be sure to wear red in support of active and retired members of the military. Don’t forget, the game will be followed by fireworks courtesy of REV Federal Credit Union.

