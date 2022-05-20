Sheriff’s office releases dash camera video, report of chase that led up to fatal crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have released dash camera of a chase which they say ended with the suspect getting out of his vehicle and running through lanes of I-26 where he was fatally struck by another vehicle.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 27-year-old Ladarrius Christian from Memphis, Tennessee.

The May 16 video shows deputies in pursuit of Christian’s vehicle on the interstate, and at one point sparks appears below the vehicle. An incident report states that police units used stop sticks to deflate the suspect’s vehicle which eventually came to a stop near the Highway 52 connector.

Investigators said the suspect got out of his vehicle and ran across westbound and eastbound lanes of I-26 before being struck by a civilian vehicle near the ramp from the connector to eastbound I-26.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality.

In addition to the dash camera video, the sheriff’s office also released the incident report on the chase and crash.

Sheriff’s office report on chase, crash

On May 16 at 12:55 a.m. a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Jeep at the intersection of Ashley Phosphate Road and Stall Road after reporting that he saw the vehicle taking a sudden turn without signaling and crossing a raised median and three eastbound lanes.

The deputy said he believed the driver to be impaired and stopped the vehicle at a Speedway, and when the deputy walked towards the Jeep, the vehicle left the parking lot at which point a chase on I-26 ensued.

The sheriff’s office says during the chase speeds reached between 115 mph and 125 mph and went through the downtown Charleston area before returning to I-26 towards North Charleston.

Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle eventually hit stop sticks placed by North Charleston police units, and the vehicle eventually slowed down and hit a barrier wall on the Highway 52 connector.

The report states the driver then left the vehicle and began to run across all lanes of I-26. Deputies who were in pursuit reported hearing a loud crash and then hearing over the radio that the driver had been struck by a truck.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman, who was identified as the deceased’s girlfriend, walked down the Highway 52 connector and said she believed the deceased was her boyfriend. Deputies said when they asked the woman why he ran, the woman said,” He always runs from the police.”

