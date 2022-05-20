South Carolina family charged in Capitol breach, at the door when shots fired

FORT MILL, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina family from Fort Mill is facing charges in a U.S. Capitol riot case. The FBI said investigators had filed charges against four members the Robinson family.

On Jan. 6, 2021 during the breach at the Capitol Building five members of the Robinson family were recorded inside. The FBI said they were Linwood Robinson, his two sons, his daughter-in-law and his grandson. Investigators said his grandson was a minor at the time and have redacted his identity.

Investigators identified the five in a photo we have embedded below.

Linwood Robinson (Blue)

Linwood Alan Robinson II (lime green)

Benjamin Scott Robinson (yellow)

Brittany Nicole Robinson (green)

Grandson (red)

Four members of a SC family are facing charges related to the Capitol breach on Jan. 6 said the FBI. (FBI)

CCTV footage and videos showed the family enter the building through the Senate Wing Door at around 2:17 p.m. This was approximately five minutes after the first rioters had smashed the windows and doors open.

All five were seen walking the hall of the Crypt on the first floor. Investigators said they were part of the group that breached the police line. Afterwards they went to the House Wing Door and then up a small stairwell to the Speaker’s office. They joined the crowd outside the House chamber.

Investigators said the Robinson family entered the Capitol Building at around 2:17 p.m. just minutes after it was breached. (FBI)

Investigators said the Robinsons confronted a Capitol employee with other rioters. When interviewed by the FBI the employee said they were asked for directions to the bathroom and that the family didn’t know where they were inside the building.

Linwood Alan Robinson II and other family members returned to the crowd in front of the doors and waved for them to follow. Photographs from the scene showed where the crowd followed the Robinson family to the Speaker’s Lobby door.

FBI investigators said the crowd joined Brittany Robinson and Benjamin Scott Robinson. (FBI)

The family were among the people closest to the internal doorway. The criminal complaint said law enforcement was forced to retreat from escalating violence. Rioters at the front smashed glass windows leading into the House.

FBI investigators said the crowd was warned, “he’s got a gun,” or “gun” by lead rioters in reference to officers behind the glass door. Benjamin Scott Robinson used his body and foot to pound the door after the warning. At roughly the same time this was happening Ashli Babbitt tried to climb through and was killed.

After the shots were fired the Robinson family left the building at around 2:46 p.m.

The FBI said they identified the Robinsons with cell phone records, social media, CCTV and testimony. FBI agents also visited Linwood Robinson’s home in Fort Mill.

The four adult members of the Robinson family in the criminal complaint are facing charges of:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.