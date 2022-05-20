Strong Start Fuels Bucs to Series Opening Win at Longwood

FARMVILLE, Va. – Charleston Southern baseball came out of the gate hot offensively to pave the way to a win in the series opener at Longwood. The Bucs never trailed in this one, getting two in the first and seconds frames to pace a 7-3 victory at Buddy Bolding Stadium Thursday night. Charleston Southern (19-28, 11-11 Big South) wasted no time in finding the board in the top of the first. Casey Asman started the noise in the frame, doubling to left with two outs before Hogan McIntosh got a hold of one for his second home run of the season as the Bucs took the early lead.

After CSU Starter Daniel Padysak worked around a first-inning jam to hold Longwood off the board, two more runs came across for the Buccaneers in the second. Peyton Mills would reach after getting hit by a pitch and would later score on a Connor Carter sacrifice fly before Austen Izzio’s infield single was enough to score Nick Rodriguez as the CSU lead doubled.

Longwood (20-31, 11-11 Big South) answered back in the third as the Lancers cut the advantage to just one run with a three-spot in the stanza. Michael Peterson started the rally with a bunt single that produced a run as Eliot Dix’s single up the middle returned the favor to Peterson while also scoring Hayden Harris and chasing Padysak out of the game.

The contest would stay 4-3 until the fifth stanza, as Charleston Southern stayed on the pattern of two with a pair of runs to push the advantage to 6-3. It would again be Carter to create a spark with a leadoff single to right, setting up an Asman triple that allowed Carter to score all the way from first. McIntosh stayed productive as well in the frame, plating Asman with a sacrifice fly to left center.

The seventh frame saw the Buccaneers add an insurance run as Tyrell Brewer generated a run with a two-out single and stolen base to find himself in scoring position. Ryan Waldschmidt answered the call with a single up the middle to score Brewer and give Kaleb Hill all the cushion he needed to hold Longwood at bay.

The Lancers would have minimal chances down the stretch to get back into it due in most part to Hill’s dominance from the minute he came on. The seventh inning looked to be the best opportunity for Longwood to scratch a few across, but it was Hill’s ability to shut the door in that inning that shined.Kaleb Hill (W, 5-5) picked up the win for Charleston Southern after coming on in the third and tossing six innings of scoreless baseball. The southpaw allowed just four hits and one walk to go along with six punchies. Daniel Padysak got off to a strong start, getting the first six outs before a little trouble in the third. It was Evan Truitt that would be called on in the ninth to record the final three outs and the freshman did just that, pitching a clean ninth frame to end it. Andrew Potojecki (L, 6-6) took the loss for Longwood after working through just two frames and being charged with four earned on four hits. Dominick D’Ercole came on in the third and got seven outs while allowing two runs and Logan Barrier went the rest of the way, scattering six hits and a single earned run.

“Kudos to Anthony Izzio, Damon Lessler and Thomas Brittle as they had our guys ready,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “We had a number of players contribute in all phases-from pitching to defense to offense. We’ll enjoy it; get some rest; and wake-up tomorrow knowing it’s a new day of competition.” UP NEXT

Charleston Southern returns to Buddy Bolding Stadium for a Friday twinbill with Longwood to complete the regular season. The action is set for a 1:00 p.m. start with game two scheduled to start forty minutes after the completion of the first game.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.