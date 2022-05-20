SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘We do not have to panic’: Health officials investigating possible monkeypox outbreak

Health officials in Canada are investigating a possible monkeypox outbreak in Montreal. (Courtesy: CBC)
By Lauren Pelley
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL (CBC) - In Canada, public health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of monkeypox in Montreal.

As of Thursday, officials are investigating 17 possible cases.

The disease is typically found in Africa and transmitted through respiratory droplets emitted during close contact.

Currently, health officials said it’s not infectious enough to enter a phase of general community transmission.

“We’re going to put the protective measures in place to cut the chain of transmission, but we do not have to panic at this time,” said Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin. “It is not something that is going to be sustained. It’s not something you can acquire when you do your grocery store or on public transportation.”

Officials said the monkeypox patients have mainly been men who have had sexual relationships with other men.

Earlier this week, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed a single case in a man who had recently traveled to Canada.

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there. (Source: CNN/CDC/WFXT)

Copyright 2022 CBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating after an inmate at...
SLED investigating after Al Cannon Detention Center inmate suffers life-threatening injuries
With Raymond Moody’s arrest for the murder of Brittanee Drexel, another man once questioned in...
FBI statement effectively clears Timothy Taylor of involvement in Drexel disappearance
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, at lectern, announced state grand jury indictments...
SC grand jury indicts 34 accused in 2-state drug ring

Latest News

Authorities report the body of missing mother Rita Gutierrez-Garcia has been found in Colorado.
Human remains identified as missing mother last seen in 2018, authorities say
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people in N. Charleston
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting
FILE - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, center, embrace campaign volunteer Riley Roberts in a hug, the...
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s engaged to longtime partner
Despite the abrupt death of the bill to legalize medical marijuana in South Carolina this year,...
South Carolinians still left waiting after push to legalize medical marijuana falls short in 2022