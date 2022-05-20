Witnesses: Man wounded moments after being dropped off

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island man wounded Wednesday night had just been dropped off by an acquaintance when someone opened fire.

Deputies responded to the report of gunfire near Jeffrey Road and Lemontree Lane at 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

While they were investigating, they learned the 19-year-old victim of the shooting was being taken to the hospital for treatment, an incident report states.

There have been no arrests in the case and detectives continue to follow leads, Knapp said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.

