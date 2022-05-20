SC Lottery
Witnesses: Man wounded moments after being dropped off

Source: Live 5
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A James Island man wounded Wednesday night had just been dropped off by an acquaintance when someone opened fire.

Deputies responded to the report of gunfire near Jeffrey Road and Lemontree Lane at 8:30 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

While they were investigating, they learned the 19-year-old victim of the shooting was being taken to the hospital for treatment, an incident report states.

There have been no arrests in the case and detectives continue to follow leads, Knapp said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.

Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
