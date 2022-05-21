SC Lottery
Car show raises money for children’s hospital

New cars, classic cars, sports cars and muscle cars filled the parking spaces at the Sam’s Club on Centre Pointe Drive.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A car show for a cause took place Saturday in North Charleston; the Miracle Drive-In Auto Show brought around 100 cars to the event.

New cars, classic cars, sports cars and muscle cars filled the parking spaces at the Sam’s Club on Centre Pointe Drive.

The event also had food, vendors, and other sponsors.

The proceeds from the car show benefit the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network.

“We all enjoy a great hobby and feel really blessed, and there are other folks out there that can use some help,” Shane Graves, president of the Lowcountry Muscle Car Club, said. “We take our talent and our hobby and we kinda direct that in a way to try to benefit the local community just to kinda give back.”

Graves says it’s all about the love of the automobile and sharing that love with the community.

