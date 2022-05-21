SC Lottery
Charleston Falls to Towson on Friday

By CofC Athletics
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWSON, Md. --- Towson jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over the first three innings and held College of Charleston without a hit until the sixth to snap the Cougars’ seven-game winning streak in an 8-3 decision on Friday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association action.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Towson 8, College of Charleston 3

Location: Towson, Md. (John Schuerholz Field)

Records: Charleston (36-16, 19-4 CAA), Towson (13-39, 3-19 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Tigers opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, taking an early 2-0 advantage on a two-run homer by Burke Camper.
  • After adding a third tally in the third, Towson stretched the margin to 5-0 with a pair of runs in the sixth.
  • Towson would push the margin to 8-0 on a three-run homer from Chandler Castleberry in the seventh.
  • Trotter Harlan got the Cougars on the board with his seventh homer of the season – a three-run shot to left in the eighth.

KEY COUGARS

  • Harlan recorded his second multi-hit game of the series finishing 2-for-4.
  • Tyler Sorrentino and Luke Wood each reached base with a single.
  • Joseph Mershon reached twice via his fourth and fifth walks of the series.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • The setback snaps Charleston’s seven-game winning streak.
  • Charleston was held to a 2-for-13 clip with runners on the base paths.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Tigers will meet in the rubber game of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

