The Citadel falls to ETSU, 13-6

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Citadel got off to a slow start on Friday and it proved too much to overcome as the Bulldogs fell, 13-6, to ETSU in the middle game of the three-game series inside Thomas Stadium.

Game Information

Score: ETSU 13, The Citadel 6

Records: The Citadel (25-28, 5-15), ETSU (29-20, 10-10)

Location: Thomas Stadium (Johnson City, Tennessee)

Series: Series tied 1-1

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got the offense started in the first inning as Tilo Skole singled through the left side to begin the game. After a walk to Noah Mitchell and flyout to advance both runners, Wells Sykes hit a chopper to the left side that resulted in a RBI single.

The Bucs responded in the bottom of the inning with back-to-back homers from Ashton King and Bryce Hodge, and a RBI double Garett Wallace in a four-run inning.

ETSU kept the bats going in the second inning as they scored four more runs, highlighted by a bases-clearing double off the bat of Noah Webb.

The Bucs got a pair of RBI base hits in the third inning as they pushed across three more runs.

The Citadel got back on the board in the sixth inning as they pushed across four runs. Travis Lott started the inning with a base hit off the pitcher. After a throwing error and a walk loaded the bases, Luke Montenery drew a walk to score a run.

A groundout from Dylan Costa scored another run before Sawyer Reeves drove in two runs with a base hit through the right side.

ETSU pushed across single runs in sixth and seventh innings to push the lead back to eight.