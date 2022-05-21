The Citadel falls to ETSU, 13-6
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Citadel got off to a slow start on Friday and it proved too much to overcome as the Bulldogs fell, 13-6, to ETSU in the middle game of the three-game series inside Thomas Stadium.
Game Information
Score: ETSU 13, The Citadel 6
Records: The Citadel (25-28, 5-15), ETSU (29-20, 10-10)
Location: Thomas Stadium (Johnson City, Tennessee)
Series: Series tied 1-1
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got the offense started in the first inning as Tilo Skole singled through the left side to begin the game. After a walk to Noah Mitchell and flyout to advance both runners, Wells Sykes hit a chopper to the left side that resulted in a RBI single.
- The Bucs responded in the bottom of the inning with back-to-back homers from Ashton King and Bryce Hodge, and a RBI double Garett Wallace in a four-run inning.
- ETSU kept the bats going in the second inning as they scored four more runs, highlighted by a bases-clearing double off the bat of Noah Webb.
- The Bucs got a pair of RBI base hits in the third inning as they pushed across three more runs.
- The Citadel got back on the board in the sixth inning as they pushed across four runs. Travis Lott started the inning with a base hit off the pitcher. After a throwing error and a walk loaded the bases, Luke Montenery drew a walk to score a run.
- A groundout from Dylan Costa scored another run before Sawyer Reeves drove in two runs with a base hit through the right side.
- ETSU pushed across single runs in sixth and seventh innings to push the lead back to eight.
- The Citadel added a run in the eighth inning as Garrett Dill delivered a pinch-hit double to right center and scored on Skole’s infield single and throwing error.
Inside the Box Score
- Sawyer Reeves led three Bulldogs with multi-hit games, going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
- Tilo Skole and Travis Lott each went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
- Wells Sykes and Luke Montenery each drove in a run and scored another.
- Fisher Paulsen (5-4) took the loss after surrendering 11 runs, nine earned, in 2.1 innings.
- Landon Beverly came out of the bullpen and allowed three runs in 2.2 scoreless innings.
- Matthew Polk retired all five hitters he faced, including getting a strikeout to the final hitter he faced.
- Hunter Loyd (4-4) picked up the win after allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits and six walks over 5.1 innings.
- Landon Smiddy (2) picked up the save after allowing one unearned run on three hits over the final 3.2 innings.
On Deck
The teams close out the three-game series Saturday at 12 p.m. The game was moved up to two hours to avoid weather entering the area in the afternoon.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.