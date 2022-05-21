SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Clemson Outlasts Boston College 6-2

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - Geoffrey Gilbert and Austin Gordon combined to limit the Eagles to four hits in Clemson’s 6-2 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 34-21 overall and 12-16 in the ACC. The Eagles dropped to 19-33 overall and 5-24 in ACC play. With the win, Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Tournament.

Gilbert (5-2) earned the win by allowing four hits, two runs and one walk with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. Gordon pitched 3.1 innings to record his second save of the year. Eagle starter Henry Leake (2-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up four hits, three runs and two walks with five strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

Cameron Leary belted a solo homer in the top of the first inning, then Cooper Ingle hit a two-out, run-scoring double in the bottom of the first inning. In his first career start, Reed Garris hit a two-out single to score a run in the second inning for his first career hit and RBI. The Tigers doubled their lead in the fourth inning when Bryar Hawkins lined a solo homer, his ninth of the year, to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Luke Gold cut Clemson’s lead in half in the sixth inning with a solo homer, then Max Wagner belted a three-run homer, his 26th of the season, with two outs in the seventh inning. It moved him into sole possession of second place in Tiger history for long balls in a season.

The series and regular season conclude Saturday at 11 a.m. on ACC Network Extra. Saturday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were seen closing a portion of a parking area at the hospital with crime scene tape.
James Island shooting victim arrives at hospital as deputies investigate reported gunfire
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people
Investigators with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested a woman who is accused...
Driver charged, night club sued after Amtrak train strikes SUV and kills three
What should have been a new chapter in their lives has turned into a nightmare for some Mount...
Lawsuits: Mold, ventilation problems and structural issues at new townhomes in Mount Pleasant
Timothy Taylor, shown walking out of a federal court in 2019 after learning he would not spend...
Mother of man cleared in Drexel case: ‘It has shaken us to the core’

Latest News

Will Zalatoris waves after making a putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the PGA...
Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA
Charleston Falls to Towson on Friday
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel falls to ETSU, 13-6
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel takes game 1 over ETSU, 9-2