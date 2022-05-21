SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Driver killed following 2-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

Master Trooper David Jones with the Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:15 a.m. on SC Highway...
Master Trooper David Jones with the Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road where the two vehicles involved were traveling westbound.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County Saturday morning.

Master Trooper David Jones with the Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road where the two vehicles involved were traveling westbound.

According to Jones, a 2007 Honda was turning to a private drive and was struck from behind by a 2003 Honda.

The driver of the 2007 Honda died, while the driver of the 2003 vehicle was injured and transported to the hospital.

Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday...
Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people
What should have been a new chapter in their lives has turned into a nightmare for some Mount...
Lawsuits: Mold, ventilation problems and structural issues at new townhomes in Mount Pleasant
A man claims he offered to Google the law after being threatened with arrest.
Documents: Man arrested after using ‘F-word’ around sheriff’s deputy, paid out nearly $50,000
Authorities arrested Chadwick Gordon Clifton (left) and David Charles Johnston (right).
Authorities arrest two Lowcountry men in connection to storming of U.S. Capitol

Latest News

VIDEO: 1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin
VIDEO: 1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin
VIDEO: Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
VIDEO: Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Person of interest identified in connection to drive-by shooting that killed 6-year
Task Force 3 is one of five Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces in South Carolina.
Urban Search and Rescue team simulates parking lot garage collapse during test