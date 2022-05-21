Driver killed following 2-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County Saturday morning.

Master Trooper David Jones with the Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road where the two vehicles involved were traveling westbound.

According to Jones, a 2007 Honda was turning to a private drive and was struck from behind by a 2003 Honda.

The driver of the 2007 Honda died, while the driver of the 2003 vehicle was injured and transported to the hospital.

Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

