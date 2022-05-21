SC Lottery
Gamecocks fall in Florida on Friday

By USC Athletics
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE - The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped the second game of a three-game series at Florida, 8-0, Friday night (May 20) at Condron Family Ballpark.

Carolina had three hits on the night, a single from Michael Braswell in the first and doubles by Braylen Wimmer and Kevin Madden.

Florida scored three runs in the third off Carolina starter Noah Hall, with two of those being unearned runs. The Gators added two in both the fifth and seventh innings and one in the eighth as Carolina was shut out for the fourth time this season.

Hall was tagged with the loss, allowing an earned run on four hits with four strikeouts in three innings pitched. Seniors Cam Tringali and Parker Coyne pitched the next five frames, combining for six hits and five runs with three strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Carolina enters the final day of the regular season locked for either the 10th or 11th spot in the 2022 SEC Tournament. Carolina needs either a win or an Alabama loss to Arkansas to clinch the 10th spot.

• The game was delayed 36 minutes at the start due to lightning in the area.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Florida wrap up the 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon (May 21) at 2 p.m. The game will be on SEC Network Plus.

