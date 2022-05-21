SC Lottery
Hot & Humid Weekend With Pop-Up Storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rest of the morning will be very warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. Today will be warm and humid with temperatures in the afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. Keep an eye to the sky as showers and storms will develop later this morning through this evening. Anything that develops will be slow moving with heavy rainfall. Activity will wind down overnight with lows in the to mid 70s. Look for more of the same for the second half of the weekend. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday with isolated showers and storms later in the day. Showers and storms will be likely each day next week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This is good news because we need any rainfall we can get as most of our area is in a drought.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 72.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 70.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90, Low 70.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 70.

