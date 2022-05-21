Not much wind and a lot of Will as Zalatoris leads at PGA

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Will Zalatoris is leading the PGA Championship with great shots and a good draw.

The notorious Oklahoma wind died in the afternoon at Southern Hills. Zalatoris took advantage with five birdies for a 65 and a one-shot lead over Mito Pereira of Chile.

The conditions became so friendly that Bubba Watson shot a 63 to tie the PGA Championship record.

Justin Thomas caught the brunt of the wind for a 67. He’s three shots behind and now the playing field is level for the final two rounds.

The weekend includes Tiger Woods. He rallied for a 69 to make the cut.

