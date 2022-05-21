SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One dead in officer involved shooting in Aiken

A man has died after a pursuit with deputies, shots were fired.
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic(Gray)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead after a pursuit with deputies, shots were fired during a confrontation with the driver, authorities say. The chase started on Whiskey Road towards New Ellenton and continued toward Beech Island which is about 15 miles, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says, a deputy initiated a traffic stop around 12:43 am on May 21st, with Harley Davison motorcycle by signaling with his overhead blue lights on East Pine Long near Trail Wood Ave. Authorities say, the single rider, a white male, never stopped and sped away. The deputy pursued the motorcycle down Whiskey Road towards New Ellenton, the Sheriff’s Office says. Then authorities say, the chase continued toward Beech Island on US Hwy 278, to Interstate 520 and onto Interstate 20 East.

The pursuit ended when the rider slowed and veered towards the shoulder of the Interstate causing him to lose control of the motorcycle in the grass, the Sheriff’s Office says. Authorities say shots were fired during a confrontation with the rider.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says, deputies rendered aid to the rider, and Aiken County EMS was called to the scene where he was pronounced deceased. Authorities say, there were no other injuries reported.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and Aiken County Coroner’s Office are conducting and investigation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday...
Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people
What should have been a new chapter in their lives has turned into a nightmare for some Mount...
Lawsuits: Mold, ventilation problems and structural issues at new townhomes in Mount Pleasant
A man claims he offered to Google the law after being threatened with arrest.
Documents: Man arrested after using ‘F-word’ around sheriff’s deputy, paid out nearly $50,000
Authorities arrested Chadwick Gordon Clifton (left) and David Charles Johnston (right).
Authorities arrest two Lowcountry men in connection to storming of U.S. Capitol

Latest News

VIDEO: 1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin
VIDEO: 1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin
VIDEO: Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
VIDEO: Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Person of interest identified in connection to drive-by shooting that killed 6-year
The South Carolina military base has molded recruits into Marines for more than a century.
Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change
New cars, classic cars, sports cars and muscle cars filled the parking spaces at the Sam’s Club...
Car show raises money for children’s hospital