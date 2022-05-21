Shooting at Spartanburg bar leaves one person dead

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Saturday morning following a shooting at Local F.I.G in Spartanburg.

The Coroner’s Office said they were called to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. They identified the victim as 31-year-old Dearrius Lynell Bobo from Spartanburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.