SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘This is truly a blessing’: Pregnancy center giving away extra baby formula

Sneak Peek 3D pregnancy center in Ohio is giving away extra baby formula to those who need it. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A pregnancy center in Ohio has decided to give extra baby formula it has on hand to anyone willing to come and pick up a can.

Heather Armstrong, the owner of Sneak Peek 3D, said she knew she had to do something to help amid the baby formula shortage. So, she shared a message on the company’s Facebook page.

“I’ve had people reach out from Alabama, Texas, Indiana, Illinois asking if I could ship it, and if I had a lot more, I probably would,” Armstrong said.

WTVG reports the cans of formula were initially part of the pregnancy center’s new customer bags, supplied by Enfamil.

“We had so many bags I figured why not hand them out to the people who need them now,” Armstrong said.

A mother said she was grateful to be able to pick up the formula this week.

“I’m out here struggling to get formula to feed my child,” Sikni Chamander said. “This is truly a blessing, and this will feed my child for at least two days.”

More ways to find formula can also be found on this website.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday...
Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people
What should have been a new chapter in their lives has turned into a nightmare for some Mount...
Lawsuits: Mold, ventilation problems and structural issues at new townhomes in Mount Pleasant
A man claims he offered to Google the law after being threatened with arrest.
Documents: Man arrested after using ‘F-word’ around sheriff’s deputy, paid out nearly $50,000
Authorities arrested Chadwick Gordon Clifton (left) and David Charles Johnston (right).
Authorities arrest two Lowcountry men in connection to storming of U.S. Capitol

Latest News

VIDEO: 1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin
VIDEO: 1.8 magnitude earthquake reported east of Elgin
VIDEO: Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
VIDEO: Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Person of interest identified in connection to drive-by shooting that killed 6-year
Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Temperature soars above 90 degrees at the 147th Preakness