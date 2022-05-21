SC Lottery
Urban Search and Rescue team simulates parking lot garage collapse during test

Task Force 3 is one of five Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces in South Carolina.
Task Force 3 is one of five Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces in South Carolina.
By Rey Llerena
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of Lowcountry firefighters that make up South Carolina Task Force 3 put their skills to the test and proving their operational readiness by simulating a parking garage collapse in Charleston.

The Urban Search and Rescue task force’s annual Operational Readiness Exercise was held at Charleston Fire’s training center Saturday morning.

Task Force 3 is one of five Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces in South Carolina. It’s made up of members from the Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Saint Andrews, James Island, Johns Island and Mount Pleasant fire departments.

For hours, members cut through the pile, used the Jaws of Life and got victims out of the rubble pile.

The task force has previously been called to assist after floods swept through Georgetown following Hurricane Dorian and put on standby after tornadoes touched down in the Midlands two months ago..

The commander says a majority of its 35 members have been on the task force for over 10 years.

“Any storm event, hurricanes, structural collapse, any technical hazards that exceed the realm of normal fire department operations, this team is capable of handling and performing at a higher level to complete the task and help our citizens,” Task Force 3 Commander Kyle Bishop said.

Task force members said training like this not only helps them perfect their skills but gets them ready in case their help is needed.

