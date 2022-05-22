SC Lottery
An “all-star,” life of 6-year-old boy celebrated week after deadly drive-by shooting

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A rainy, grey afternoon in Swansea was the backdrop for Winston Hunter’s “Celebration of Life” service, the six-year-old who lost his life as a result of a drive-by shooting in Woodford, outside, of North last week.

Hunter was a member of Jeffrey Scott’s North Baseball Little League team and says he was an “all-star.”

“He was my first baseman, and if the ball went to third he was my third baseman. Winston was very joyful. Just playful and happy. He wanted to be the best baseball player ever,” Scott said during the service.

He wore the number ‘6′ on his blue jersey and had many nicknames, according to his friends and family. His most-used nickname was “Winn Winn.” And, he loved to win.

“He was just energetic, he was competitive, he was determined, and Winston had that will to help others and do better himself,” Scott said.

The Hunter family asked guests in attendance of the service to wear blue, the color of his baseball jersey. Members of his team all wore their jerseys as a tribute.

Members of the Orangeburg County community mourned the child’s loss. His family, friends, and even law enforcement officials who responded to the scene of the shooting.

“It’s always different when you hear it’s a child. They are victims who don’t have any say in what happens and it’s just an upset,” Lt. Franklin Williams said.

Williams also served as an escort for the family’s processional before Hunter was laid to rest.

“He played on the same league as my boys,” Williams said.

Hunter was described as a “little old man,” an “assistant coach,” and “wise beyond his six years.”

His coach, Scott, says the community has to come together and find a way to prevent deaths like this from happening again.

“It goes to show us that with this gun violence that is happening today we need to do something different. We need to get on our knees. We need to pray more,” Scott said.

