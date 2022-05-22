SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Barlow pitches Clemson to 5-0 win over Eagles

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. – Freshman righthander Billy Barlow pitched 6.0 innings of one-hit ball to lead Clemson to a 5-0 victory over Boston College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday to complete the three-game sweep.

Barlow (2-3) earned the win by allowing just one hit, a single in the third inning, and no walks with four strikeouts to tie his career-long outing. Ryan Ammons pitched 1.1 innings to record his eighth save of the year. The Tiger defense only allowed four batters to reach base and none advanced past second base. Eric Schroeder (0-6) suffered the loss for the Eagles (19-34, 5-25 ACC).

Will Taylor lofted a sacrifice fly in the third inning to score the game’s first run. In the seventh inning, Cooper Ingle walked with the bases loaded to double Clemson’s lead, then Blake Wright followed with a run-scoring infield single. Reed Garris, who reached base in all four plate appearances and scored three runs, added a two-run homer, the first of his career, in the eighth inning.

Clemson (35-21, 13-16 ACC) is the No. 12 seed in the ACC Tournament, which will be played at Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field) from Tuesday to Sunday. The Tigers’ first game is either Tuesday or Wednesday on RSN and ACC Network Extra. Clemson’s opponents, game dates and game times will be announced by the ACC this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday...
Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
A man claims he offered to Google the law after being threatened with arrest.
Documents: Man arrested after using ‘F-word’ around sheriff’s deputy, paid out nearly $50,000
Authorities arrested Chadwick Gordon Clifton (left) and David Charles Johnston (right).
Authorities arrest two Lowcountry men in connection to storming of U.S. Capitol
The tri-county is experiencing monumental growth, and homebuilders are trying to keep up.
Lowcountry homeowners say they’re not getting the house they paid for
The US Marshals Task Force arrested 18-year-old Rito Remerio Singleton Jr. on charges of murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect after armed robbery kills 2 people

Latest News

CofC baseball
Cougars drop series finale to Towson
Gamecocks
Sightler belts two homers in Gamecock’s win over Florida
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel’s closes out regular season with 11-10 setback
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chants Send Seniors Off with 13-1 Seven-Inning Win