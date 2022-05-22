SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Biden says monkeypox cases something to ‘be concerned about’

The CDC is now working with Massachusetts health officials to investigate a case of monkeypox in a resident there. (Source: CNN/CDC/WFXT)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) - President Joe Biden said Sunday that recent cases of monkeypox that have been identified in Europe and the United States were something “to be concerned about.”

In his first public comments on the disease, Biden added: “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential.”

The president was asked about the disease as he spoke to reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before taking off for Japan to continue his first trip to Asia as president.

“They haven’t told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Biden said. He added that work was underway to determine what vaccine might be effective.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters aboard the flight to Tokyo that the United States has a supply of “vaccine that is relevant to treating monkeypox.”

“We have vaccine available to be deployed for that purpose,” he said. Sullivan said Biden was getting regular updates on the outbreak.

Monkeypox is rarely identified outside of Africa, but as of Friday, there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States, and another 50 suspected ones.

Although the disease belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, its symptoms are milder. People usually recover within two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, but the disease occasionally is deadly.

The virus originates in primates and other wild animals and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

—-

Megerian reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Darlene Superville in Washington contributed reporting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still from dash camera video from the sheriff's office which they say shows the suspect and...
Sheriff’s office releases dash camera video, report of chase that led up to fatal crash
The tri-county is experiencing monumental growth, and homebuilders are trying to keep up.
Lowcountry homeowners say they’re not getting the house they paid for
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Patricia Sizemore, a 38-year-old from Charleston, died Friday...
Coroner IDs woman who jumped from balcony at Charleston Co. jail
A man claims he offered to Google the law after being threatened with arrest.
Documents: Man arrested after using ‘F-word’ around sheriff’s deputy, paid out nearly $50,000
The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which oversees the health of the nation’s...
Blackouts possible this summer because of heat, weather this summer, regulator warns

Latest News

Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have identified a person of interest...
Deputies name person of interest in drive-by shooting that killed 6-year-old
The South Carolina military base has molded recruits into Marines for more than a century.
Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change
New cars, classic cars, sports cars and muscle cars filled the parking spaces at the Sam’s Club...
Car show raises money for children’s hospital
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Car show raises money for children's hospital