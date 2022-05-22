The Citadel’s closes out regular season with 11-10 setback

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The Citadel closed out the regular season with an 11-10 setback in a wild, back-and-forth game that was called after eight innings due to weather.

Game Information

Score: ETSU 11, The Citadel 10

Records: The Citadel (25-29, 5-16), ETSU (30-20, 11-10)

Location: Thomas Stadium (Johnson City, Tennessee)

Series: ETSU wins 2-1

How it Happened

· The Bucs got on the board in the first inning after a two-base fielding error set up a RBI groundout from Bryce Hodge.

· The Bulldogs came back in the second inning to take the lead as Cole Simpson walked and Garrett Dill followed with a two-run homer to left. After a three-base error, Dylan Costa drove in the runner with a groundout.

· ETSU got a run back in the bottom of the inning on a solo homer from Cam Norgren.

· The Citadel used the long ball to score a pair of runs in the third as Noah Mitchell and Travis Lott went back-to-back.

· The bottom of the inning saw the Bucs get a pair of RBI doubles and two sacrifice fly’s as part of a six-run inning.

· Normgren hit his second homer of the game in the fourth to extend the Bucs lead.

· The Citadel scored again in the fifth after Tilo Skole singled and advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt. Lott drove in Skole with a groundout to the right side.

· After ETSU got the run back, the Bulldogs scored again in the sixth on a Dylan Costa sacrifice fly.

· The Citadel tied the game in the eighth by playing small ball. After singles from Simpson and Dill, Sawyer Reeves beat out a bunt single and both runners were able to come around to score when the throw when into right field. Two batters later, Wesley Lane put down a bunt single that scored Reeves.

· ETSU regained the lead in the home-half of the inning on a Norgren ground-rule double to left center.

Inside the Box Score

· The Bulldogs rallied back from three runs down to tie the game in eighth inning.

· The Citadel hit three home runs in the first three innings.

· Garrett Dill went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. The day also included his first career home run.

· Noah Mitchell and Travis Lott each hit their sixth home run of the season in the third inning.

· Lott and Dylan Costa each drove in two runs.

· Conner Cummiskey (3-1) suffered the loss after allowing one run on two hits over 2.1 innings.

· Matt Bollenbacher (5-1) picked up the victory after allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits over 2.0 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs open Southern Conference Tournament action on May 25 at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.