Cougars drop series finale to Towson

TOWSON, M.D. - Towson launched back-to-back two-out home runs in the bottom of the ninth to walk off with a 3-2 win over College of Charleston to conclude the regular season for both teams on Sunday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association action.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: Towson 3, College of Charleston 2

Location: Towson, Md. (John Schuerholz Field)

Records: Charleston (36-17, 19-5 CAA), Towson (14-39, 4-19 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Towson opened the scoring in the third taking an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Matt Arceo.

Charleston answered in the top of the sixth moving in front, 2-1, when Joseph Mershon plated Luke Wood with a triple and scored on a throwing error.

William Privette held the Tigers hitless through four and two-thirds innings before Towson hit back-to-back homers in the ninth to win it.

KEY COUGARS

Wood reached base three times with two singles and a walk while scoring one of Charleston’s two runs.

Mershon finished 1-for-3 with his RBI triple in the sixth.

Jared Kirven went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

Emmett Bice held Towson to one run on three hits in four innings of work.

Privette fanned six in four and two-thirds and did not allow a hit until the ninth.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Charleston was held to just two hits with runners on base and were hitless in seven opportunities with men in scoring position.

The setback marks only the third series loss of the season for the Cougars and the second in league play.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will travel to Elon, N.C. looking to capture the second CAA Tournament title in program history. Top-seeded Charleston will take on the lowest-seeded winner of No. 4 William & Mary/No. 5 Northeastern and No. 3 Hofstra/No. 6 Elon on Thursday, May 26 at 3:00 p.m. at Latham Park.

