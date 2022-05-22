Crews respond to late night fire at Ladson home

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators were working to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a Ladson home Saturday night.

The Caromi Volunteer Fire Department responded at 9:50 p.m. to a reported fire at a home in the 200 block of Miami Street. Initial reports stated someone might be trapped inside the home, firefighters said.

When crews arrived, they learned everyone had made it out of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire out.

The Pine Ridge and Goose Creek Fire Departments and Berkeley County EMS also responded to the scene, firefighters said.

