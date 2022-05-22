SC Lottery
Effingham County officials searching for two monkeys

A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near...
A patas monkey grooms her two-month-old baby monkey at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba, near Tokyo, Sunday, May 8, 2011. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye)(Itsuo Inouye | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two monkeys that are on the loose.

Officials say they are common patas monkeys, and they are not believed to be dangerous.

Officials have set up traps to try to capture the monkeys. They escaped from their home in the north end of the county.

You’re asked to not approach the monkeys if you see them, and contact the Effingham County Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 912-754-3449 with any information.

The attached photo is a sample of what the missing monkeys look like, not actual photos of them.

